PM MARAPE INVITED FOR A MEETING IN CHINA

Prime Minister James Marape has been invited by China to address the government of China in an important dialogue towards the end of this month.

The invitation was delivered in person by the visiting Chinese Special Envoy to the Pacific, Ambassador Qian Bo in Port Moresby yesterday.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Ambassador Qian for the invitation, as he paid special compliments on Chinese President Xi Jinping whom he had a one-on-one dialogue with during his visit to Bangkok for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting at the end of last year.

“I have great respect for President Xi Jinping. I appreciate the invitation to engage at the leadership dialogue. It is a high honor for PNG to be picked possibly among many other nations.

“I want to also offer my congratulations on his re-election for an historic third term.

“Chinese stability ensures global world economy has a stable outlook. That is the contribution his re-election has given to the world.

“All economies depend on the stability of certain parts of the world and China is the leader in trade and commerce in our region. Where there is stability in leadership, the rest of the economies that depend on China can focus, plan and work better together,” PM Marape said.

Prime Minister is yet to decide and officially accept the invitation to attend the meeting in China.