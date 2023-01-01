KARATE EYES 10 GOLD MEDAL IN HONIARA

BY DAVID SUSUVE

Although Papua New Guinea’s karate team will be dominated by debutants, they’re confident of snatching 10 gold medals at the upcoming Pacific Games in Solomon Islands.

Expectations are high and it will be difficult for the team. However, we have vibrant athletes who are skilled enough to shoulder their duties and bring back results,” said national coach Julius Piku during a chat to EMTV Sports Show “Sports Scene.”

“We will go into this games to ensure we improve on our 2015 Pacific Games results were we won 1 Gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

PNG will participate in in the following events; Individual Kumite, Team Kumite, Individual Kata and Team Kata,” Piku added.

According to coach Piku, PNG will send 31 martial artists and four coaches to the Games.

“All the athlete was selected from the recently concluded National Karate Championship held at the Taurama Aquatic Centre.”

To prepare for the Games, Karate team members are training in Port Moresby. We will be attending an Oceania event next month as part of our preparations.

“The Oceania tournament is important, as it will help us identify our athlete’s weaknesses and polish up on areas we need to improve on,” Piku said.

Coach Piku said it was an honour for Karate to be included as one of the participating sporting codes after seating out the 2019 Games in Samoa.

Most of these athletes have been part of our development squad we’ve built over the years and I’m sure they will deliver and bring home medals.

He said all athletes’ names will be sent to the PNG Olympic Committee for justification.

“We will continue working overtime to ensure we invest strongly despite being faced with issues of financial support.

The 31-member karate team includes;

Males: Cosmos Saliawali, Shadrach Thoagerega, Charles Valahu, Juden Daniel, Steven Tommy, John Kajona, Ismael Stanley, Junior Billy, John Nelson, Tyron Tarapia, Andrew Molen, Nathaniel Lavari, Tony Junior, Alick Kajona, Colin Mari, Chapau Buruka.

Females: Crystal Bera, Gantiana Joseph, Audrey McRubins, Koibo Avia, Elizabeth Stanley, Mabata Maraga, Faustina Bokas, Kystie Wier, Lera Kose, Samantha Rodney, Wilma Rodney, Cherlena Bera, Cherena Bera, Miriam Stanley.