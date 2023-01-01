KIUNGA LACKS DENTAL SERVICES

By Jim John

Patients seeking dental treatment at the Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly, Western Province have not been receiving proper treatment due to lack of man power.

The Kiunga District Hospital management team clarified that all dental equipment are available but there are no dentists.

Last recorded dental service was in 2018. Since then patients seeking dental services have been given open referrals to get treatment at the Tabubil Hospital in Star Mountains LLG, within North Fly District.

Patients in Kiunga have expressed that it is too expensive for them to seek services at the hospital in Tabubil

They are now calling on the Western Provincial Health Authority and the Fly River Provincial Government to work together to address this issue so that effective dental services can be provided at the district hospital in Kiunga.