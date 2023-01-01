EMTV PREMIERES AWARD-WINNING ‘KALSA BLO MI’ ON NOVEMBER 19TH, STAY TUNED

Kalsa Blo Mi, an award-winning documentary series by Pidgin Productions, will premiere on EMTV, Papua New Guinea’s Nambawan to Watch, on November 19, 2023. The 4-episode series takes a deep dive into Papua New Guinea’s rich and diverse culture, exploring the significance of rituals, traditions, initiations, and artefacts. As PNG embraces 48 years of independence and its populations urbanises, the nuances of cultural interpretations are slowly being lost. Kalsa Blo Mi is a powerful attempt to revive and rekindle the pride in culture, by visually archiving the stories of the past.

Produced by Pidgin Productions and sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund, the documentary has already earned international acclaim by winning awards in the United States and India and getting selected in film festivals around the world – like the prestigious Australia Independent Film Festival (semi-finalist). The documentaries are contenders for many more film festivals in 2024.

Each episode of the series has been beautifully crafted to capture unique traditions from 4 provinces across the country and introduces Custodians of 4 Cultures of Papua New Guinea, who are fiercely protective about safe-guarding their legacy.

Ms. Florence Jaukae, dubbed PNG’s Bilum Meri, stresses on the importance of preserving cultural knowledge. “In the olden days, we had Haus Meris – where our mothers would teach us about Bilums and weaving. Now, it is our responsibility to share the stories of the Bilums or else, soon no one will know what these designs mean.”

In another part of the country – the remote island of Baluan, Mr. Aewai Salkimut echoes Florence’s thoughts. The percussionist is worried about the future of the garamut beats as they get diluted with modern interpretations by the next generation. “At least learn and respect the original beats of our forefathers, before commercializing your music.”

Kalsa Blo Mi is an honest introspection into culture and community, which shapes the identity of an everyday Papua New Guinean. Filmed extensively in Central, East New Britain, Eastern Highlands and Manus, the first 4 episode of the series set the stage for the eternal question – Who are we?

Writing on the Skin (Episode 1) celebrates the art of tattoos – intricate patterns on the skin which were once unique cultural barcodes on the body. The audience is taken on a Tattoo Trail across many Motuan villages in Port Moresby and Central province, to understand how these motifs have been passed down through the family – from mother to daughter

Threads that bind us (Episode 2) reveals how the Bilum is intangibly bound to the journey of a woman in PNG, from womb to death. The everyday essential is often taken for granted, but within its carefully woven threads lie the stories of a young girl coming of age, the fertility of a woman, voices of dissent, and the proud battle-scars of the marginalised. This episode showcases the famous Bilum Meri Florence Jaukae, who is empowering a community of weavers through traditional skills and knowledge.

Rhythm of Baluan (Episode 3) focuses on the sheer power of music, spotlighting the emotional bond between the majestic Garamut and the community. It calls families together, it counts bride price, it announces the death of a chief, it accompanies the island’s traditional dance. Without the beat, there is no life. The 30-min episode looks at the tension between the old and the new, a generational gap as the music modernizes and evolves, from Manus to Port Moresby.

Trial by Fire (Episode 4) asks the question – How far should one go to protect and preserve their culture? Is cultural and spiritual knowledge one of the most valuable resources for a community and must be treated with the respect it deserves? The final episode in the 4-part series will focus on the Baining people and showcase their life, their culture, their sacred ceremonies.

The series premieres on 19th November at 7:30, only on your nambawan to watch, EMTV.