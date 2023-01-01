PM INTERIM FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER

Prime Minister James Marape has announced that he will take care of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the interim until a suitable replacement is found to take the place of Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko who stepped aside from the Foreign Affairs Ministerial portfolio with immediate effect late yesterday afternoon.

This followed intense public and international pressure following a tiktok video from his daughter Savannah Tkatchenko which was circulated widely on social media.

The Minister’s defense of his daughter drew further harsh criticism from the public over the poor choice of words used to show his frustrations.

As interim caretaker for the Foreign Affairs portfolio PM James Marape has announced that he will make sure that the preparation towards hosting the Prime Minister of India, the President of the United States, the Prime Minister of Fiji, and all other Pacific Island leaders go ahead as planned.

“I want to commend the Minister for putting the interest of the country ahead of his own. I also want to apologise to his family and especially his daughter Savannah for the traumatic experience over the last couple of days. No woman deserves to be treated the way Savannah was treated over the last few days”. Marape said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the Minister did what any father would do, but his responsibility as an elected leader and a state minister required that his conduct and words must remain exemplary and above board at all times.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Minister Tkatchenko for the preparation work done thus far and said he will ensure that all work is progressed with a multiagency effort so when visitors come on shore beginning next week.