HUGE LANDSLIDE COMPLETELY BLOCKING OFF HIGHLANDS HIGHWAY NEAR WAPENAMANDA

By Mortimer Yangharry

A huge unexpected, natural landslide occurred this afternoon near the Pausa Lai Bridge completely blocking the Highlands Highway with vehicles from Mt.Hagen into Wapenamanda, Wabag and Pogera turning back.

Wapenamanda Police Station Commander Senior Sergeant Bill Leo confirmed that the huge landslide just occurred at 1pm today at a water fall near the Lai Bridge, causing the complete road block of the main Highlands Highway.

“The land slip with huge stones from the mountain covered off the road and the traffic came to a stand still,” PSC Leo said.

The Wapenamanda PSC advised travellers and road users from Mt Hagen into Wapenamanda, Wabag and Pogera that currently there is no road access with the police closely monitoring the situation to avoid unnecessary road blocks by opportunists charging the travelling public with unrealistic demands.

“It will take a day or 2 to clear off the road,” said PSC Leo.

Commander Leo confirmed that vehicles traveling from Mt.Hagen are turning back as the landslide is huge and the Department of Works is yet to attend to this natural disaster.

The area of the landslide is at the foot of the valley which is dangerous before climbing up the Pausa Cliff into Pausa Secondary School after crossing over the fast flowing Lai River on the way from Wapenamanda into Mt.Hagen.