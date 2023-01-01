GOVERNOR PETER’S NEW APPOINTMENTS

Governor for Central Province, Rufina Peter had recently appointed two additional members for her Joint Provincial Planning & Budget Priorities Committee (JPP&BPC)

Sworn in by Provincial Legal Officer Moses Elkui were Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba and Provincial Finance Manager (PFM) Walis Imbal.

The governor stressed that the committee members Koaba and Imbal are appointed to join is very important as it involves fair representation and distribution of funds under the Provincial Support Improvement Program (PSIP).

Governor Peter said in addition to their experiences, the two appointed were chosen in light of their qualities and characteristics as leaders.

The committee had already appointed members from Rigo, Abau, Goilala, Kairuku and Hiri, who were sworn in last December 2022.

Peter mentioned that as much as possible, appointments under her office are inclusive of both male and female so there is some representation that wears the lens of the womenfolk and the things that women do and say will be seen as priority in their communities.