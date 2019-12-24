30 C
5G Not a Cause For Concern Says Masiu

Following the pre-launch of Bemobile’s 5G network, concerns have been raised on social media by the public regarding bemobile’s poor network coverage in 2G, 3G and 4G services in the country.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Timothy Masiu, says he is not aware of any security concerns regarding the deployment of 5G services.

In an Interview with EMTV, the Minister added that 5G is only a trial and it will only be tested in certain hotspots and not the entire country in the coming year.

“Where connectivity is concerned, this is a trial basis, we won’t be going in to the rest of the country, at the moment there is nothing to be concerned about”, said Masiu.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer for NICTA, Charles Punaha, says NICTA  is in the process of planning a spectrum to deploy the 5G services.

He added that resolutions raised regarding 5G during the World Radio Conference in Egypt last month will be taken to cabinet and then to parliament to be rectified next year.

“In the new year , we will start planning the spectrum that is necessary to provide the deployment of 5G services in the country, the resolutions made at the WRC are world treaty resolutions and we are required to take to cabinet and then to parliament ”, he said.

Minister Masiu also said, he will be releasing a statement this week announcing a reduction in internet rates.

By Pamela Barara – EMTV News Cadet – Port Moresby

