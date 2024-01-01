K450 MILLION COMPLEX TO BE OPENED

Prime Minister James Marape has announced the opening of the K450 Million Waigani National Court Complex will take place in 2025 as Papua New Guinea Celebrates 50 Years of Independence.

Prime Minister James Marape today revealed that the state-of-the-art facility, constantly funded by the government since 2019, promises to be a cornerstone for justice in Papua New Guinea.

It symbolises not only the country’s progress over the past 50 years but also its commitment to strengthening its legal infrastructure for the future and the government’s commitment to law-and-order as its No.1 priority after 2025.

“In 2025, as we celebrate 50 years of independence, we will also open the new Waigani National Court Complex. This will be a momentous occasion in the history of Papua New Guinea and will be a huge boost towards addressing our law-and-order problem.” Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister made this announcement following a high-level meeting with Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika and Chief Magistrate Mr. Mark Pupaka, where he received their 2025 National Budget estimates.

Chief Justice Salika provided a comprehensive update on the progress of the WNCC, underscoring the significant advancements made on the project.

Stage One of the project including the arrivals, registry, and administration buildings were successfully completed in June 2023.

Stage Two focused on the completion of the court buildings, holding cells, and Judge’s chambers, wrapped up in May 2024, with minor works continuing through the end of this year.

Sir Gibbs outlined the transition phase in 2025, saying, “The Judiciary will then enter the transition phase into the new building, comprising the final fit out of the Data Centre and commissioning of all ICT networks and infrastructure.

This will be followed by organisational training and systems operations familiarisations and a phased decanting process into the new building.” Sir Gibbs said.

He added that 2025 would also see several key operational set-up of an Interim Facility Management team, fit-out of the café, catering facilities, establishment of a temporary library, purchase of critical equipment, furniture and fittings to ensure the complex is fully operational

“With the main construction contract generally completed by the end of this year, 2025 will see the Judiciary begin the transition into the new building for operation later next year,” Sir Gibbs said.