TONDOP APPOINTED SOE CONTROLLER FOR ENGA PROVINCE

Acting Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Western End ( Southern Highlands, Hela and Enga) and Special Policing Zone Commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop has been appointed as the State of Emergency Controller in Enga Province for a period of two months.

Police Commissioner David Manning announced the appointment when the Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, acting on the advice of the National Executive Council, declared a National Emergency in the electorates of Pogera-Paiela, Kompiam -Ambum and Wapenamanda.

Minister for Police Peter Tsiamalili Jnr. has confirmed the declaration to stop the violence that has been occurring in the golden valley of Pogera between illegal settlers and the communities they are terrorising.

“ACP Tondop has the full support of the Commissioner and myself and the Marape -Rosso Government in implementing the task before him,” Minister Tsiamalili said.

According to Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa, tribal fighting in certain parts of the Wapenanmanda and Kompiam Ambum districts have been contained and are being closely monitored by security forces on the ground.