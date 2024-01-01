MINISTER FAREWELLS US SERVICE MEMBERS

The remains of the fallen US service members were farewell today in a repatriation ceremony held at Port Moresby International Terminal as they made their final journey the United States (US).

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said, “On behalf of Government and the people of PNG, I want to thank the US service members who made the sacrifice over 80 years ago to come to our land, innocent and determined to free our country and ensure we had peace and over 3,000 of them lost their lives in our waters and jungles.”

Minister Maru commended the US Government through the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA) for the time, effort and the expenditure involved in searching for the remains of the former US service members who went missing in action during the war.

“We hope the return of the remains of these fallen US service members bring closure to their families and loved ones.” Mr. Maru said.

Minister Maru added: “Whilst we are happy that the US have come to recover the remains of the war with the support of our people, we think that US should do more to truly anchor the relationship between our two countries that started over 80 years ago during the war when our people supported the allied forces which included the US.

Minister Maru called on the US Government to support PNG Defence Force by contributing to the development of its capacity.

“We are suggesting that the US Government support our Defence Force in areas like technology to prepare us for future warfare including drone technology and establishment of a United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Training Centre to build our capacity to provide soldiers to go to UN Peacekeeping Missions. Australia has built a UN Peacekeeping Training Centre in Fiji that has seen the country sending more than 300 peacekeepers to global hot spots every year. The US can build ours,” said Minister Maru.