Plans to Audit National Housing Corporation

The National Housing Corporation, the custodians of state housing property has failed the people in its duty to provide affordable housing. NHC has been embroiled in controversial sale of properties both legal and illegal over the years.

As a result, the government has plans to audit the state owned entity and deliver housing for citizens nationwide.

The new Managing Director Henry Mokono when taking office yesterday, said his task now is leading NHC in the right direction.

” I want accountability to be in this place (NHC).”

Mokono has replaced Elizabeth Bowada who resigned from office after serving two years as acting Managing Director.