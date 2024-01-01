ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT CONTINUES SUPPORT ALONG BORDERS OF ENGA AND EAST SEPIK PROVINCES

By Mortimer Yangharry

A school in isolated Waip/Yangis Local Level Government of the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate, recently received a cheque worth K40,000 and a Lucas Sawmill as support to purchase building materials after milling their own timber to construct permanent teachers’ houses and classrooms alike.

Yambaitok Primary School is located border of Angoram Open Electorate of East Sepik Province.

Mainly accessible by air to the outside communities, the school has 105 students and 5 teachers.

The presentation of the cheque was done by Veteran Enga Provincial Member, Sir Peter Ipatas during the weekend.

Sir Ipatas further committed K200,000 to the school.

The Enga Provincial Government also committed K20,000 to the Yambaitok Aid post to assist with daily operations. The health facility relies on the Mission Aviation Fellowship to deliver its medical supplies.

Sir Ipatas urged collaboration from the members of parliament to deliver much needed government services to rural areas as it is where the bulk of the population live.

He reminded open MPs that Elementary and Primary schools along with aid posts are their responsibilities.

The Yambaitok rural outstation has an aid post, a primary school and an airport and borders the nearby Angoram District in East Sepik Province.

The Biwat River, which is a tributary of the mighty Sepik River, begins its origins in the Waip/Yangis LLG and eventually flows down to join the Sepik River.