Awareness Breaking News Culture Education Highlands Life News Papua New Guinea

K2 .5 MILLION KEREWAGI DISTRICT TERITARY STUDENTS SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE SCHEME ROLLED OUT.

by Natasha Ovoi0122

By John Mori

A total of 957 tertiary students will benefit from the K2 .5 Million Kerewagi District Teritary Students School Fee Assistance Scheme program.

This was announced by the Kerewagi District Chief executive officer, Philip Bomal.

Mr. Bomal said students who applied to benefit were all considered and were allocated the K2500 each The applicants attended various tertiary institutions in the country.

It was noted that all 957 deposit receipts were presented to respective guardians of the applicants from the four LLGs in Kerewagi: Kup LLG, Genawauga LLG, upper lower Korinige LLG and Kerewagi Urban.

Mr. Bomal assured that the assistance scheme program will continue next year and onwards.

Related posts

New PNG Defence Heads appointed

EMTV Online

Renovation Work on Boroko Police Station Cells in Progress

Theckla Gunga

Bupu People To Benefit From New Market

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!