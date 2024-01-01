K2 .5 MILLION KEREWAGI DISTRICT TERITARY STUDENTS SCHOOL FEE ASSISTANCE SCHEME ROLLED OUT.

By John Mori

A total of 957 tertiary students will benefit from the K2 .5 Million Kerewagi District Teritary Students School Fee Assistance Scheme program.

This was announced by the Kerewagi District Chief executive officer, Philip Bomal.

Mr. Bomal said students who applied to benefit were all considered and were allocated the K2500 each The applicants attended various tertiary institutions in the country.

It was noted that all 957 deposit receipts were presented to respective guardians of the applicants from the four LLGs in Kerewagi: Kup LLG, Genawauga LLG, upper lower Korinige LLG and Kerewagi Urban.

Mr. Bomal assured that the assistance scheme program will continue next year and onwards.