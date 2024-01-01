FEW DAYS TO CENTRAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

By Tamara Agavi

The inaugural central music festival will be expecting close to three thousand people per day over the three days of the festival.

Central Music Association President, Allan Kedea outlined the festival program.

“String bands, cultural bands , police bands and defence bands will be preforming on Friday 24th May and Saturday 25th May, we will have our legends and trending artists. On Sunday 26th we will have our gospel concert. “ he said.

The event will be staged in Kwikila Station, an hour out of Port Moresby.

Tickets cost K5 for adults and K2 for children with ID.

It was noted that by now the local and nearby lodges are fully booked out.

“the other two that you can check out is Vila Karai and March Girls in Gaire.” Mr. Kedea advised.

Mr. Kedea acknowledged sponsors for the event including Lae Biscuit and Telikom PNG.