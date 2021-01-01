Adventurers visit EMTV’s Lae Office

It’s not everyday children get to visit a television company’s office to learn about their functions.

On Sunday, Adventurers from the Seventh Day Adventist Church visited EMTV Lae’s Office – they were children ages 3 to 12.

While EMTV’s Lae office has student attachments from tertiary institutions, this was the first time a group of children visited the office.

It was part of their field excursion, allowing them a look into a news agency.

They asked questions about the equipment used, how process of filming and editing and also how stories are sent to Port Moresby and played on the news.

They were shown how cameras are used, interviews are conducted, and edited for news.

Visiting EMTV was just one of many other activities that the adventurers are taken on, to expose them to different experiences.