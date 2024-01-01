PRIME MINISTER APOLOGIES TO SOMARE’S FAMILY

Prime Minister James Marape has extended an apology to the family of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, people of Murik Lake and East Sepik Province for the “Somare” name used on a building.

“I extend my sincere apologies for any insensitivities regarding the use of the name ‘Somare’ for the new building into which the Department of Prime Minister and NEC is moving. This was merely a proposal, and I assure you that due consultations will take place as part of our Government’s preparations for next year’s 50th anniversary celebrations.” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said the intention was to honour the late Sir Michael Somare by naming the office, which houses the Department of PM and NEC, situated next to our Parliament and Judiciary headquarters, after him.

“In fact, on September 16 after flag rising myself and Governor Parkop and AG Minister Niningi had a quick meet with Mr A Somare on a proposed meeting on this matter, as well as the Somare Museum, next week.”

‘We will engage in discussions with the family and the people of East Sepik, including the Murik villagers, to ensure that on the next anniversary of his passing, the name change can occur if consensus is reached.” Prime Minister added.