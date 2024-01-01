TAFE QUEENSLAND EDUCATOR AWARDEE OF THE YEAR

Naisen Nambahina has been recognised by TAFE Queensland as Educator of the Year.

Nambahina is a licensed carpenter and a qualified trainer from Kubalia in East Sepik province who has contributed to training some 357 Carpentry graduates.

He joined the Australian Government initiative known as the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) in 2013.

The TAFE Queensland Corporate Staff Award bestowed on Nambahina recognised his dedication to

teaching and passing on the skills of his trade to his students.

For the past 10 years, Nambahina has been the head trainer leading the delivery of the Australian

qualification Certificate III in Carpentry and has contributed to producing skilled carpenters for

the labour market in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.

“This award reflects the collective effort of APTC and TAFE Queensland. I am humbled and

honoured by this recognition,” Nambahina said.

“I will continue to empower my fellow countrymen and women with life-changing skills,” he

added.

A highlight of Nambahina’s success was the delivery of the Certificate II in Construction program

which graduated 37 locals from Manus who were then able to meet the needs of local

employers, including at the Lombrum Naval Base in Manus Province.

Australian High Commission’s Minister Counsellor, Penny Morton commended Nambahina for his

commitment to Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

“Trainers like Nambahina play an important role in equipping students with the skills to take up

decent work in Papua New Guinea and we are proud that Nambahina has been recognised for his

hard work and dedication to skills training in PNG,” Ms. Morten said.

APTC is an Australian Government initiative in partnership with the Pacific and Timor-Leste.