AFP BOOST POLICING IN MT HAGEN

Inspector Orreal presented the Vehicle and the pairs of boots to the Provincial Police Commander.

By Edward Luke

The Australian Federal Police has presented a new vehicle with 50 pair of police shoes to Mt Hagen Sector Response Unit to boost security measures and support law enforcement efforts in the province.

Australian Federal Police Inspector Darrin Orreal said the vehicle would be used to support and provide equipment to the Sector Response Unit.

“I’d like to give this car as a tactical command in the SRU and 50 pairs of boots to do your jobs although you recently taking up the training in less than little training and hopefully this equipment will go to assist you do your job professionally. This car will support the troops with the commander to be attend to any sort of violence and provide equipment and general assistance for the troops on the ground.” Mr. Orreal said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Police Commander Chief Supt. John Sagom highlighted that, this would be the second time for such vehicle presentation by the Australian Federal Police in Mt Hagen.

“We are indeed grateful for the kind of assistance that has been given to us here in Mt Hagen. This is not the first time, this is a second presentation ladies and gentlemen. We had one earlier this year which we have the presentation to the prison barrier to Mt Hagen prosecutions and for today.” Chief Supt. Sagom said, the Mt Hagen police were really grateful to the Australian government for the kind support towards Mt Hagen local police.

As the Australian Federal Police continues to support the law enforcement to boost policing capabilities, Inspector Orreal presented the Vehicle and the pairs of boots to the Provincial Police Commander.