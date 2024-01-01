GABA BASKETBALL GRAND FINAL

By Claire Mauta

The Guruna Armature Basketball Association situated in Debadogoro village in Rigo District in Central Province held its basketball grand final recently.

The premier winners in the A Grade were Baravas for men and women was Blue; and in the B Grade were Obree Cats for men and Ashes Flames for women.

The Gaba competition which has been going on for years, recently revived this year in April by proud patron’s Mr. and Mrs. Danagi to rekindle the spirit of the sporting code through hard earned sponsorships.

The competition made up of six clubs, two for men and two for women, had 24 teams participated with only one semifinal where all teams competed.

Teams making it into the final were:

A Grade Men; GUWS Baravas to take on the Obree Cats defeating the Cats with 32 points – 22 as Premier Winner.

A Grade Women; Blue Hill Warriors played the Obree Cats with Warriors going home with the premiership trophy.

For the B Grade Men; Obree Cats took on the Taboro Lakers with Cats winning the premiers

And for the B Grade Women; GUWS Baravas played the Ashes Flames with Flames earning themselves the premiership.

Excitement and Celebration took over. It was the first time in Debadogoro history where drunkards didn’t disturb the game or the presentation.

The community then thanked the ssponsors of the association, Mr. and Mrs Danagi for their undying love for their community. Not forgetting, the presence of distinguished guests that were invited, the GABA Executives. Mr. Albert Kurona and his team for a job well done in officiating the game till the end.