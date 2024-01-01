BARRAS DOMINATES

By Jonathan Sibona

The PNG Barramundis has dominated the 50 overs Bi-lateral series in the Uganda tour, winning 2 out of 4 matches.

The PNG Barramundis opener match saw the barras scored a 176 runs from 10 wicket falls in 48.5 overs while the Uganda scored 95 runs from 10 wicket falls in 30.1 overs.

With the victory, Tony Ura scored the highest with 42 runs, Sese Bau with 40 runs and Gaudi Toka with 20 runs.

John Kariko and Gaudi Toka did a good job with each taking out three wickets each to secure the victory.

Barras won by 81 runs.

The second match saw the Barras take on a another 30 runs victory against the host scoring 147 runs from 10 wicket falls in 45.2 overs while Uganda scored 114 runs from 10 wicket falls in 42.1 overs.

Top batsman saw Tony Ura with 44 runs, Kipling Doriga with 22 and Assad Valla with 21.