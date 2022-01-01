The Pinktober Charity Run raised more than 25 thousand Kina towards the friends of PomGen Cancer Foundation.

The Charity Run was co-hosted by the French Ambassador and the Active City Development Program of the National Capital District.

More than 500 hundred participants from different organizations, governor of NCD, Powes Parkop, city Manager Ravu Frank, Representative of POM GEN Hospital the Ambassadors of the United States, the Republic of Korea and the EU delegation all took part in the run that started off yesterday morning.

City Manager, Ravu Frank said Cancer in all forms is a disease that is really crippling the Nation and many have fallen a victim to it.

Mr Frank said awareness and improving cancer services with appropriate facilities are two important areas that have to be looked at and the Pinktober event is way forward.

Representing Port Moresby General Hospital, Dr. Sonny Kibob said statistic has shown that more than a thousand cases of cancer are recorded each year with breast cancer leading. Kibob said for a cancer patient travelling overseas to get treatment it is costly. He said PomGen is grateful for this donation from the Active City Development Program and sponsors to contribute towards the cancer foundation

French Ambassador to PNG, Guillaume Lemoine said Cancer is an issue that needs to be address here in PNG. He said in France Pinktober races raises fund for the research on Cancer, and said hope it will be the case here in PNG.