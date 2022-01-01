PSC ANTI-CORRUPTION LAUNCHED

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has launched its Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategy 2022-2025 at Holiday Inn in Port Moresby on Friday.

This was in collaboration between the Public Service Commission and Transparency International PNG through an MOU that was signed in 2021.

Through the partnership between Transparency International PNG the Public Service Commission was able to develop a strategy containing four key objectives and eight key priority areas for implementation.

Chairman for Public Service Commission Apeo Sione said the four key objectives are; promoting and strengthening honest and leadership in PSC, Ensuring Compliance and accountability, Fostering an anti-corruption culture and building capacity and maintaining effective people management systems.

“What PSC expects to achieve from the Strategy is a strong culture that values, promotes and rewards honesty, and ethical leaders”

Mr. Sione said the reality in PNG is that people have lost confidence in the systems of governance within the public service. He said therefore the Public Service must convince the people that the fight against corruption is still worthwhile and that is something the public service is serious about.

“The Public Service Commission is serious about its anti-corruption stance; therefore we have aligned ourselves to other institutions of integrity who are promoters of good governance” Sione said.

CEO for Transparency International PNG Arianne Kassman said it is a milestone achievement for Public Service to launch this strategy stating the strategy is homegrown and suitable for the public servants of PNG.

The Public Service Commission acknowledges TIPNG, Dr. Michael Spann and Dr. Kamil Shah of Square Circle and extends their acknowledgment to the European Union for their support and input throughout the development of the PSC Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategy.