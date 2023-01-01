LIHIR AND THE GOVERNMENT TO WORK TOGETHER WITH NEW IRELAND STAKEHOLDERS

Lihir Gold Limited and the National Government are working together with New Ireland stakeholders to collaboratively progress issues raised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on the 21st of December 2020, by tenement landholders, relocated family groups and surrounding communities.

In 2020, tenement landholders and relocated family groups completed a comprehensive review of the Compensation, Relocation and Resettlement, Local Benefits and Development arrangements pertaining to the Lihir project. This is known as the Lihir Agreements Review (LAR).

The LAR was conducted pursuant to the requirements of the Mining and Environment Acts, and the resulting agreements registered with the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) and the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) in 2021.

The current meetings are an additional process to discuss and collaboratively resolve other issues that were raised but not covered by the LAR process.

The first round of discussions was held in April, with the second round already underway this month.

The parties involved in this collaboration include the New Ireland Provincial Government, the Namatanai District Administration, the Nimamar Local Level Government, as well as the United and Catholic Churches (who are also Tenement landholders).

Newcrest is committed to supporting the National Government and New Ireland stakeholders to address these outstanding issues which further encourages economic growth and build resilient communities.