PARTICIPANTS CERTIFIED AFTER FINANCIAL LITERACY TRAINING

By Wasita Royal

A total of 45 participants have received their certificates after participating in an important training based on Financial Literacy. These participants from Vunagogo Ward-Central Gazelle LLG, in Gazelle District have participated in a two-days training to acquire the basic skills of financial savings and budgeting.

The training was facilitated by Lindsay Pidian who is the Marketing Officer for the East New Britain Savings & Loans Society (ENBSL).

The Financial Literacy Training program have been rolled out in most of the wards in the district. Since 2019, following the Government’s Vision 2050 for its people to be wealthy, healthy and wise. This program is also in line with the Provincial Government’s budgetary theme “Growing the local economy.”

Mrs Pidian expressed gratitude to all participants for their participation in the training. She urged youths to attend similar trainings conducted in communities to learn the basic skills on saving and budgeting in preparation for the future.

The Marketing Officer announced that there is a program for Women In SME with ENBSL. She urged the women to be part of the SME Program using what they have gained from the training.

District Business Development Officer Lui Gogor told the participants that taking a step forward in completing this program is a major breakthrough in their lives. He added that certificates received are now their licenses to access some of the government services and other products from ENBSL.

Mr Gogor said partnership is the pathway to meet the needs of the people today; therefore, the government is working in partnership with private sectors like ENBSL to bring service to the people.

He also stated that it would be more effective for families especially fathers and mothers to attend such trainings for better understanding because the first implementation of the program starts within the family unit.

According to the officer, there is still a problem with people to materialize growing the local economy.

“You have to believe in yourselves without doubt to start something for yourselves and make it grow from there. You have to work with what you have learnt,” Mr Gogor urged the participants.

He also advised the participants not to compete with each other but instead form groups to work together to complement each other to grow their businesses together.

The Women’s Rep in Gazelle DDA Board Anne Sapat applauded the participants for making it through the training.

“You are fortunate that the government has assisted with the program when they saw the needs of the women through the existing agencies. This training can make a big difference in your own families and communities,” said Mrs Sapat.

She urged the participants to nurture their small businesses in order to improve their living standards in their own homes.

The Ward Women’s Rep Dessie Gungun urged the women not to look down on their capabilities of doing things. She also asked the women to step out of their comfort zones and at least try to start something with the knowledge that they have gained.