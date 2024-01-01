PARUL ROADSHOW

By Gladys Kila

A two-day road show hosted by the PNG Parul University team in Lae Morobe province, has attracted hundreds of youths flocking in numbers to learn more about Parul University.

The roadshow is purposely to inform the general public about the university and what it offers.

Director international affairs compliance officer for Parul University, Vandit Anjaria said the road show has seen 80 plus students who have registered and are now going through admission process.

Anjaria said, Parul University is bridging the gap for youths left out from the PNG education system despite performing academically well.

The road show continued on to the highlands region where 100 students from Hela province were sponsored by their provincial member Philip Undialu to study at Parul University.

According to the Director, PNG Admissions, Dominic Yambi, the road show will be extended to the New Guinea Island Region and further into the Solomon Islands.