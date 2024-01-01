NIPA KUTUBU VENTURES INTO COFFEE FARMING

Pictured: Truck-loads of the first 200,000 coffee seedlings transported from Tari in Hela Province into the Nipa Kutubu District in Southern Highlands Province. (Supplied image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Nipa Kutubu District Development Authority (NKDDA) has stepped in to assist local coffee farmers venture into commercial coffee farming.

Chairman of the NKDDA and Defense Minister, Dr Billy Joseph highlighted the first transportation of 200,000 coffee seedlings from Mt Ilu Coffee in the nearby Hela Province that will be distributed to coffee farmers throughout the Nipa-Kutubu District in Southern Highlands.

“First 200,000 coffee seedlings will be delivered to farmers in the Nipa Kutubu District,” Minister Joseph declared.

The first term MP is optimistic of boosting the local economy with sustainable cash crops like coffee after the oil fields of Moran and Kutubu one day dries out.