MEDIA COUNCIL LAUNCHES 2025 MCPNG MEDIA AWARDS

The MCPNG launched the 2025 MCPNG Media Awards last Friday at APEC Haus (Pic: MDI)

The Media Council of Papua New Guinea (MCPNG) is delighted to announce the MCPNG Media Awards, an event that aims to honour the highest standards of journalism and media excellence. Since its inception in 1994, MCPNG has been a cornerstone in promoting professional media ethics and defending the media’s interests.

The current leadership, with President Neville Choi, Vice President Gregory Moses, Secretary Belinda Kora, and Treasurer Genesis Ketan, continues to steer the council towards fostering integrity and growth in media communications.

In a delayed commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2024, the MCPNG staged a panel discussion featuring as panelists: former Editor of the Post-Courier and the Samoa Observer, and current team leader for PACMAS, Alexander Rheeney, and retired Senior Journalist Scott Waide.

The panelists discussed issues facing the PNG media, while responding to questions posed by panel moderator and Council President, Neville Choi.

Issues raised as real challenges to the media in PNG, were the protection of media personnel, commitment of media owners and organizations toward the welfare of their staff, empowering the younger generation of media workers, and for senior journalists who are no longer positively contributing to the development and future of the media fraternity, to exit and make way for younger, more enthusiastic media workers.

This robust and outspoken panel discussion preceded the official launch of a list of 18 award categories in the 2025 MCPNG Media Awards.

The awards are a beacon of encouragement for journalists and media to continue investigative work, adhere to ethical standards, and be dedicated to truth and transparency, aiming to foster an environment where these values are increasingly recognized and upheld. It has been close to over ten years since the last PNG Media Awards was held.

This year, the launch of the awards is supported by the ABC International Development (ABCID) project Media Development Initiative (MDI), highlighting the global recognition of the importance of quality journalism. Furthermore, MCPNG will extend its outreach to the industry, seeking support for the event, both in cash and kind, to further celebrate and encourage the vital role of media in upholding democracy in Papua New Guinea.

MCPNG President Neville Choi said the 2025 MCPNG Media Awards is expected to see more indepth reporting across all mediums.

“Over the past year and a half, journalists in the PNG Media Industry have had access to various types of media reporting capacity building workshops.

“We expect to see journalists who have received these new skills producing enough quality content to compile as submissions for their nominations to these awards,” Mr. Choi said.

He said that while there has been an approved list of award categories that were being launched, this list is expected to grow in the category of special awards and other sector-based genres who may want to support awards for journalists who cover their news.

The awards cover Journalism, Radio, Television, Print, Online, and Special awards. Categories and awards are listed below:

Journalism

Journalist of the Year

The Journalist of the Year is an individual who has made a lasting impression with a series of reports on TV, radio, print, and online. He or she is also an individual whose talent and drive has helped to inspire others within the media industry. He or she is someone who has made a valued contribution with a series of exclusive reports locally, nationally, or internationally.

Work must have been aired, published or posted in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

NOTE: Applicants can submit up to 6 pieces of work.

Best Investigation

This award recognises an individual who has helped to highlight an important issue with an exclusive piece of work on TV, radio, print, and/or online. It aims to reward an investigation which has had a profound impact on/for the public good.

Work must have been aired, published, or posted in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

The award is open to international investigations but must have been produced by a PNG-based media organisation or production company.

Provincial Journalist of the Year

This award is in recognition of the work of an individual working in TV, radio, print and online at a Provincial or local level. He or she is someone who has produced consistent and varied work at a Provincial level.

Work must have been aired or published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

NOTE: Applicants can submit no more than eight pieces of work.

Outstanding Young Journalist

The Young Journalist Award recognises a person who has made a valuable breakthrough into the media with a series of reports on TV, radio, print and online.

Work must have been aired, published, or posted in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Applicants can submit up to eight pieces of work. Applicants must submit an up-to-date CV.

NOTE: Finalists must be aged 25 or under (as of May 3, 2024).

Sports Journalist of the Year

An award which recognises the work of Sports Journalists and presenters in the PNG. It honours an individual who has made a lasting impression with a series of reports and updates on TV, radio, print and online. He or she is someone who has made a valued contribution with a series of reports locally, nationally, or internationally. The award is open to presenters, hosts, sports reporters, and bloggers.

Work must have been carried out or aired between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

NOTE: Applicants can submit no more than ten pieces of work

Report of the Year

This recognises the best local news and special feature report affecting the PNG community. This is a team award and nominations can be submitted on behalf of the producer, writer, editor and presenter.

Work must have been carried out or aired between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

NOTE: Work must have been carried out and produced in PNG. Work can be aired within PNG on TV/digital channels/online/social media channels.

Radio

Best Radio Show

This award recognises a radio show and programme that continues to sustain high creative standards.

The radio show can be internet-based but must have been produced and transmitted from a PNG base.

Work must have been aired or published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Radio Presenter of the Year

This award acknowledges a radio presenter who has helped to sustain high standards over a period both in creativity and innovation.

The radio station can be internet-based but must have been produced and transmitted from a PNG base.

Work must have been aired or published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Television

Best Programme / Show

This award recognises the best programme or show aired on TV/digital channel/online/social media channel.

The show must have been aired or produced between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025. The TV show must have been produced in the PNG.

TV Presenter of the Year

This award acknowledges a TV presenter who has helped to sustain high on-air presentation standards over a period both in creativity and innovation.

Work must have been aired or published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Print

Best News Story

An award honouring the best presented news story, commentary or incremental news coverage of a particular issue of national concern, presented in print media. It is open to all local and national publications.

It rewards the use of the best news journalism practices in the collection of news and displays innovation in its presentation for public consumption.

The newspaper/magazine must be based and produced in PNG.

Work must have been aired or published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Best Photograph

An award honouring the best photograph or series of photographs of a particular issue of national concern, presented in print media or online. It is open to all News Photographers, and Freelance Photographers who contribute to mainstream news agencies.

It rewards the use of photography in the support or portrayal of news showing innovation in its presentation for public consumption.

The Photographer must be based PNG-based.

Work must have been published in PNG between May 3, 2024, and April 20, 2025.

Online

Best Website

An award honouring the best content, style, and design in print and online media. It is open to all local and national publications and considers website and social media presence.

It rewards the use of navigation, design, and recommendation likelihood. The publication must be solely website-based.

The newspaper/magazine or website must be PNG-based and produced in the PNG.

Websites and publications may NOT necessarily be news or features based.

Best Blog

This award rewards the best columns, opinions, reviews and commentary for their originality, humour, and creativity.

The award also recognises an individual for the use of original and creative language over a sustained period on social media forums such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

The blog must be PNG-based. The blog need NOT be news and features based.

The award is open to writers, beauty and fashion/lifestyle bloggers and public relations professionals.

Creative Media Award

This award aims to highlight the creative use of digital or other media in a campaign to promote a product, brand, or service. This includes best use of social media to promote a product, brand, or service.

Work must have been produced between April 1, 2024, and March 20, 2025.

Special Awards

Media Personality of the Year

The Media Personality of the Year award aims to recognise an individual who has made a valued contribution in the media over a sustained period.

It aims to reward an individual who has made a significant contribution to the media in the PNG.

Diversity In Media Award

Made to an individual, organisation and brand which has made a concerted and genuine effort to improve representation and produce diverse content at all levels.

The award recognises the attempts to improve diversity at leadership and management levels; produce content and performances which are catered towards diverse audiences; Or make genuine efforts to train staff through specific scholarships or training towards all under-represented groups.

This award is not date sensitive.

Outstanding Contribution to Media Award

The award recognises the commitment and determination of an individual who has helped to shape the media within PNG.

It rewards the contribution of a special individual who is held in high regard by his or her contemporaries and whose work has made a lasting impression within the media landscape.