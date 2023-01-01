GEWE SECRETARIAT INTERVIEW

Considering the need for the urgent implementation of the National Gender Based Violence Strategy announced from 2016 to 2025.

The Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment interviewed shortlisted candidates yesterday for the position of Director of the National Gender-Based Violence Secretariat.

The National GBV Secretariat was supposed to be established in 2017, in accordance with a National Executive Council Decision, but approval and recruitment of key positions were delayed for years.

Applications for the position of Director and all other positions in the National GBV Secretariat were advertised from May 1st to the 12th of this year.

Yesterday, these candidates were asked by the GEWE Committee to present their visions for the secretariat to the committee and public to indicate their plans to implement the mandate of the Secretariat and work with stakeholders.

The session was also live streamed on the committee’s Facebook page, to allow the public to hear from each candidate for transparency purposes.