Park continues to provide market for local artisans

Since 2012, the Port Moresby Nature Park has been supporting over 30 local artisans who supply to its gift shop, a unique variety of local art & craft items that it sells conveniently to its guests.

Despite the set-backs experienced by business houses through Covid-19 flight and freight restrictions, the gift shop has been consistently stocking up its many gift items, promoting PNG’s culture through its various displays thanks to its network of local artisans.

One such artisan who benefits through this community network is Mr Max Tuhi. Max hails from Morobe currently residing in NCD.

He has been providing unique hand-painted side bags of which he supplies to the gift shop to sell at between K15 – K20 each. Max says he is happy to provide this service to the Park as it enables him to market his products to more people while at the same time, sustain his family daily. There are some very unique items for sale at the Nature’s Gift.

One such item is the traditionally crafted mosquito coil holder which is supplied by another craftsman named Frank Eafeare.

The ‘environmentally-friendly and fire-proof’ mosquito holder, one of the unique local items currently

available at the Nature’s Gift.

This new product has quickly become a favourite, not only for its favourable price but mostly because of its quality of being both environmentally friendly and fire-proof.

Port Moresby Nature Park’s Guest Relations Manager, Grace Giaruva said she is always happy to see local craft dealers earn themselves some money to sustain their families through this difficult time through their sale here at the gift shop.

“It is a win-win situation for both Nature Park and the local artisans. We are grateful for this community that we have created where we all support each other in driving business growth both individually and as an organisation”, stated Giaruva.

The Nature’s Gift shop sells a wide range of gifts and souvenirs for all ages with crafts from all regions of PNG.

Visiting the Nature’s gift shop and making a purchase ensures the support of local artisans as well as the Park maintain its 30 acre gardens and welfare of more than 350 resident native animals.