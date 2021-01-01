Ok Tedi Donates Medical Supplies to Goroka Hospital

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd today donated 500 oxygen cylinders, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to the Goroka General Hospital.

The donation was made in Goroka following a request from the Company’s Eastern Highlands employees to assist the hospital which was facing major challenges with medical supplies due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Eastern Highlands Province.

Oxygen concentrators and other accessories such masks face shields, cover rolls, gloves, and plastic aprons were also included in the donation package.

OTML General Manager Community and Operations Support, Kedi Ilimbit said as a PNG owned mining company, OTML was happy to assist the hospital with the necessary medical equipment and supplies.

“COVID-19 is putting a lot of strain on our country’s health system, and many families and communities are being affected. As the country’s only PNG owned mining company and one of the largest corporate entities, we had to help by supporting Goroka Hospital with these important life-saving equipment which we hope will go a long way in assisting them during this pandemic,” Mr Ilimbit said.

Earlier this year in March, OTML donated K20 Million to help PNG with its COVID-19 efforts, of which K5 million was provided to the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Goroka Hospital, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joseph Apa who received the donation thanked OTML for the assistance which he said will greatly address the hospital’s lack of oxygen supplies and PPEs.

“The hospital is currently going through a very tough time trying to attend to every seriously-ill COVID-19 patient. Our resources are stretched to a point where we are in dire need of such supplies and we really thank Ok Tedi, its workforce and the people of Western Province,” he said.

On hand to deliver the donation were OTML employees living in Goroka, the hospital’s Director

Curative Health Services, Dr Kapiro Kendaura, Doctor-In-Charge of the COVID ward, Dr Peter

Kale, and other hospital staff.