PACIFIC GAMES HOST LIFTS COVID-19 ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

With just months away from the XVII (17th) Pacific Games, Solomon Islands has recently lifted all COVID-19 entry requirements for the country.

Travelers to Solomon Islands will no longer need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 test.

Tourism Solomon’s CEO, Dagnal Dereveke reiterated the announcement by the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services (MHMS).

“The decision to drop COVID-related entry requirements showcases the Solomon Islands as a welcoming and traveller-friendly destination, it demonstrates our commitment to facilitating tourism and highlights our confidence in having managed the COVID-19 situation effectively,” said Dereveke.

However, he also added that the country will not let its guard down.

Travelers entering the country will still be required to fill in a Health Declaration form which will be made available to them upon entering the country.

The CEO said that the announcement is in much relevance to the country’s preparations towards hosting the XVII Pacific Games come this November.

Athletes, support staff participants, and spectators of 24 countries are expected to turn up for the event.

“Our main aim now is to continue to train our local tourism industry workforce to ensure they deliver a safe, healthy environment and experiences for our visitors.” Dereveke said generally for Solomon Islands.

“This involved introducing health and safety guidelines promoting hygiene facilities, maintaining cleanliness, monitoring activities and educating our people,” he added.