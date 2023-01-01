SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS SWORN IN

By Thelma Allingham

Sembo Primary School in Numbo LLG of Yangoru Saussia District in East Sepik Province sworn in the school’s new Chairman and Board members last Saturday.

A small gathering was held at the school’s administration office to signify the legislative actions taken by the school for the first time since the establishment of the education institute in 1972.

According to locals, Sembo Primary School is a pre independence institution that was established and run by Catholic Mission up until the late 1990s when it was handed over to the provincial education department.

Current School Head Teacher Balsius Nembeli welcomed the change in Management and he’s hopeful that with the new board of management in place much needed changes will be happening in the school in terms of development and expansion of the school itself.

He added that this is the first time in the history of the school for legal actions to be taken in swearing in new board members of the school. A precedent is set for other schools in Numbo LLG of Yangoru Saussia District to see and follow and he is happy.

Nembeli also said it is vital that the management and the administration arms of the school are set apart for transparency and accountability purposes if real changes ought to happen.

The new Chairman of Sembo Primary School who is a local business man-Andreas Hombo was pleased with the appointment and welcomed the responsibility of Sembo Primary School as he looks forward to contributing to the development of the school in his three-year term as the new Chairman.

Hombo said, Sembo Primary School is known to produce many elite Sepiks back in the day but have died gradually over the years and he wants to help bring back that former glory of the school by instilling quality education in the best way possible.

Hombo highlighted that Sepik renowned Educator John Kamus was the first head teacher of Sembo Primary School in 1972.

The new Board of Management for Sembo Primary School consists of 12 members including the board Chairman,Mr.Andreas.Hombo.

Mr Hombo thanked Yangoru Saussia District Development Authority under the leadership of Minister Maru who is their local MP for the continuous support towards investing in the education of his people.

“The DSIP Funded Classrooms and Staff Houses at Sembo Primary School are a major upgrade and gives a facelift to the school,” said Mr.Hombo .

Wewak District Magistrate Francis Fingu officiated the ceremony following the approval letter from the Provincial Executive Board Chairman John Yaure.