FIVE-YEAR-OLD ELECTROCUTED IN MADANG

By Bradley Mariori

Acting Madang PPC, Robert Baim confirmed that a five-year-old girl lost her life after she was electrocuted at Bilia Maus Rot in Madang last Sunday.

The Madang provincial police, led by Acting Superintendent Robert Baim, are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, which occurred around 6 pm.

A special investigative team from PNG Power Authority (PNG PAWA) was also flown in from Port Moresby yesterday to join the efforts in examining the incident.

Five year-old Joanna Saun, of Maringe Village in the Angoram District of East Sepik Province, was playing at her neighbor’s house when the accident transpired.

Acting Madang PPC, Robert Baim said Joanna’s parents were unaware of her departure, as her mother was engrossed in dinner preparations, and her father was away at the time.

He said Joanna reportedly slipped and fell while playing, grabbing an exposed earth wire for support.

Tragically, she was electrocuted in the process and despite being rushed to the Madang provincial hospital, Joanna was declared dead upon arrival.

Baim said the tragic incident not only claimed the life of young Joanna Saun but also led to the burning of the neighbor’s house and properties where the girl was playing.

Acting Superintendent Robert Baim is now urging the community to check their electricity connections.

He stressed the importance of immediately reporting any exposed wiring or faults to PNG PAWA to rectify them, emphasizing the need to prevent unnecessary deaths.

He said the tragic loss of Joanna Saun serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers posed by electrical issues in the community, prompting a call for increased vigilance and prompt reporting to avoid further tragedies.

A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to determine the accountability for this unfortunate incident.