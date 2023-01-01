ONE OF FOUR HOSTAGES RELEASED

Police Commissioner, David Manning, has announced that one of the four people being held captive in the border region of Hela and Southern Highlands provinces has been released.

“The release of one female Papua New Guinean captive is a positive outcome, and negotiations continue for the safe release of the remaining two female Papua New Guineans and the male New Zealand citizen,” the Commissioner said.

“From the information that we have received, the remaining three captives are in reasonable health, though are being held in difficult terrain”, Manning added.

The Commissioner said investigations are still ongoing and communication is still maintained with care to seek peaceful resolution in this regard.

Meanwhile Commissioner Manning has issued a warning to the general public to refrain from disseminating false information on social media as the circulation of fake news can affect the security operations.