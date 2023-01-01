DISTRICT BEGINS SME REGISTRATIONS

By Morteimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) is

exclusively rolling out its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Registration and Training to its people starting this week

Chairman for WDDA and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.

Miki Kaeok is determined to make the district an economic hub of the

province by financially empowering the people through his SME based

economy policy.

While urging his people to register, Kaeok said WDDA will grant financial

start-ups to those formally registered and have an operating SME Bank

account, and said training will be further conducted to ensure the people

understand the processes involved in initial business registration.

K5 million was allocated to this exercise by Prime Minister James

Marape during his recent visit to the District.