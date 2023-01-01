By Morteimer Yangharry
The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) is
exclusively rolling out its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)
Registration and Training to its people starting this week
Chairman for WDDA and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.
Miki Kaeok is determined to make the district an economic hub of the
province by financially empowering the people through his SME based
economy policy.
While urging his people to register, Kaeok said WDDA will grant financial
start-ups to those formally registered and have an operating SME Bank
account, and said training will be further conducted to ensure the people
understand the processes involved in initial business registration.
K5 million was allocated to this exercise by Prime Minister James
Marape during his recent visit to the District.
DISTRICT BEGINS SME REGISTRATIONS
By Morteimer Yangharry