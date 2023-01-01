NATIONWIDE REVIEW OF THE FORM AND SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT

The nationwide consultation on the on Review of the Form and System of Government -The Election of the Prime Minister by the People, has commenced this week in New Ireland province.

Chairman of the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission, Saki Soloma and Secretary Dr. Mange Matui are leading the consultation in the province since Monday 6th of March 2023.

Chairman CLRC said, visiting New Ireland first was very special and historic to acknowledge one of our founding fathers and former Prime Minister Sir Julius Chan, for his key role in developing the form and system of government that they will review.

Saki Soloma said,” the visit also acknowledges former Member for Kavieng, late Ben Micah who championed the 1995 reform of the Provincial and Local-level government systems.”

The CLRC team was also able to meet separately with the Governor Sir Julius Chan and Member for Namatanai and Minister for Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt ,who both welcomed the review and contributed their respective views and suggestions.

Soloma and Secretary Dr. Matui expressed satisfaction on the quality of the information they received after meeting with the local Members of Parliament, Provincial Administration, District Administration, LLG presidents and ward members, their staff and the general public through open forum.

Soloma said, from the feedback of the stakeholders, they have taken note of key points including autonomy, decentralization especially of financial powers to Local-level government and wards, need for effective service delivery, and need for proper legal framework to be in place to guide direct election of the prime minister by the people.

He said those views were very important and would assist in shaping the final report which must be responsive to the needs and circumstances of our people for the next 50 years and beyond.

Soloma said nationwide consultation will run until the 18th May in NCD. Consultation for each province will last for a week and the schedules are as follows:

(GRAPHICS)

6 th to 10 th March 2023 – New Ireland and East New Britain;

to 10 March 2023 – New Ireland and East New Britain; 13 th to 17 th March 2023- Manus, West New Britain and Autonomous Region of Bougainville

to 17 March 2023- Manus, West New Britain and Autonomous Region of Bougainville 20 th to 24 th March 2023- Madang and West Sepik;

to 24 March 2023- Madang and West Sepik; 27 th to 31 st March to 2023 -Morobe and East Sepik;

to 31 March to 2023 -Morobe and East Sepik; 3 rd to 7 th April 2023 – Jiwaka and Enga;

to 7 April 2023 – Jiwaka and Enga; 10 th to 14 th April 2023-Chimbu and Southern Highlands;

to 14 April 2023-Chimbu and Southern Highlands; 17 th to 21 st April 2023- Eastern Highlands and Western Highlands;

to 21 April 2023- Eastern Highlands and Western Highlands; 24 th to 27 th April 2023- Hela

to 27 April 2023- Hela 1 st to 5 th May 2023- Northern (Oro), Milne Bay, Gulf, and Western;

to 5 May 2023- Northern (Oro), Milne Bay, Gulf, and Western; 8 th to 12 th May 2023- Central; and

to 12 May 2023- Central; and 16th to 18th May 2023- NCD

Soloma said, people also have the option to either visit the Official CLRC Facebook page www.facebook.com/clrcpng and participate in the online survey or send in written submissions, which closes on 30 June 2023.