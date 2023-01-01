OIL SHEEN SPILL CONCERN

By Thelma Allingham

Kaminimbit Village Community Spokesman Ronnie Bowie has called on concerned authorities to look into the alleged oil sheen spill that has contaminated the waterways of Kaminimbit and Mamari villages at Angoram District in East Sepik Province.

The water contamination has resulted in villagers contracting skin diseases and the marine life badly affected.

Villagers were alarmed to find what looked like sores in the fish they caught, and even crocodiles dead from the alleged contaminated water.

Bowie said two months ago Water Aid and Provincial Health Authority representatives visited their villages to collect water samples from the contaminated waterways. However, the villagers still await feedback from the authorities.

He further stated that more and more villagers are being affected by the waterborne skin diseases daily and it’s spreading very fast among them.