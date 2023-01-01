INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVES ACADEMIC STANDARD

Improved school infrastructure for teaching and learning contribute to quality education and that is the notion emphasized by Palmalmal Secondary School’s deputy Principal, Ludwick Kampukia.

He said this in line with Palmalmal Secondary School’s facelift.

“Since the new facilities were opened in 2019, students’ academic performances have improved,” the Deputy Principal said.

“Our history students performed very well in 2022, taking out the number one spot in the province rating,” he went on to say.

“It also changed the mindset of students in terms of discipline, giving a new environment that is welcoming to students,” he added.

Palmalmal Secondary School, located in the Pomio District of East New Britain Province, through a K3.5million Australian Government grant support in 2017, constructed eight new classrooms, two science laboratories and an ablution block for day students.

New scientific equipment and learning resources were also purchased.

Sharing the same gratitude and sentiments with the Deputy Principal was grade 10 boarding student, Silas Kelre.

“The science labs have a lot of equipment for us to use and do experiments during our science classes,” he said.

Palmalmal Secondary School reported that the change was much needed as up until the grant assistance, the school was functioning on buildings from its establishment in 1975.

The school has about 903 students and 31 teachers, who expressed that the new facilities helped the school meet the standards set by the National Department of Education.