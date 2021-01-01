Obo Health Centre Face Medicine Shortage

By Jim John

Like most rural parts of Papua New Guinea, Obo Health Centre in the middle fly district is experiencing a shortage of basic medical drugs.

One person from Lefami village died from a severe case of malaria after not being treated due to the lack of anti-malarial medicines.

Around the same time, An MAF plane from Mt.Hagen was called in for a medevac, after a woman who suffers from menorrhea or continuous bleeding, travelled five hours to Obo health centre only to find out there was no medicine for her condition.

She was airlifted to Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly for urgent medical treatment last month and is now undergoing treatment in Kiunga District Hospital.

Back at the Obo Health centre there is an Urgent need for supplies that include IV-fluids, antibiotics, cotton wools, plasters, anti-venoms, anti-malarial and pain relief among others.

These supplies have gone out of stock since July this year.

Obo’s health centre serves over 10 villages including Lake-Murray, Boboa station and Aiambak. Health officials in Obo are now calling on the relevant health authorities to address this issue immediately.