Nuncio on the effects of the pandemic

On Wednesday 17th of November, His Excellency Most Reverend Fermin Emilio Sosa Rodrigues as the representative of Pope Francis in PNG conveyed a gift to the National Catholic Church Health Services consisting of medical equipment which the Holy Father wishes to donate to assist during the COVID19 pandemic.

He encouraged health care workers and catholic faithful to play their part and be responsible to break transmission and end the pandemic. “If we do not play our part the pandemic will never finish. That is why we have to put all efforts in order to find solutions to mitigate its effects,” said the Nuncio.

“We have to put in our efforts, our charism and our hearts in everything that we’re doing in finding that unity to fight against the decease”, He added.

“There have been a lot of speculations about the vaccination, but the statistics show us that those who are vaccinated have less chance to finish intubated or in the morgue”. He invited those who still not being vaccinated to think better their decision and appeal to their conscience in finding out a real reason why they chose not to be vaccinated.

“This is a very difficult time not only for Papua New Guinea but for the whole world. This is a real decease but taking the vaccine and following all the protocols is the way to take care”, says the Reverend.

According to the Nuncio, it is true that the government has its responsibility in taking care of the health of the population, but it is also true that each citizen has to assume his or her own responsibility as well to take care of themselves, their family, friends, and other people. A radical decision taken by some governments may come from the frustration provoked by the lack of response of the people.

He acknowledges the health care workers for their efforts. Without them, it would have been worse. The front liners are the ones to help those who are sick.