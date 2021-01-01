NHC kick-starts ‘Major Renovation’ drive

THE National Housing Corporation (NHC) is investing millions of kina in a “major face lift and renovation” drive that will see all of its prime but dilapidated residential properties in Port Moresby fixed progressively – commencing this week.

This is in line with the Marape Government’ and Ministry of Housing and Urbanization priorities in providing affordable and decent housing for public servants and PNG citizens nationwide.

Some of these properties located in NCD to undergo renovation include 3 mile Red Cross flats, 5 mile flats, Angau Drive flats, Korobosea flats, NBC flats East Boroko, 4 mile hostel adjacent to old PIH, Hohola new generation hostel, Dorido hostel at June Valley, Saraga flats, among others.

First up will be the four (4) allotments comprising 16 units at Manu Autoport. Work began on Monday at allotment 3 and its four units as workmen (contractors) took down badly rotten walls, louvers, fly wires, window frames and interior structures of the building which “haven’t had such a renovation for over 30 or 40 years”, said Martin Tau – NHC’s Executive Director – Corporate Service and Administration.

Outside view of the dilapidated NHC’s lot 3 flats that is undergoing major renovations at Manu Autoport

Tau was among a NHC’s witnessing team to the renovation site comprising Lucas Nilkare – Executive Officer to the Office of NHC Managing Director Henry Mokono, Delly Raepom, General Manager – Technical Services, Bugave Gabina, General Manager – Properties, Bonny Bonsella, Acting General Manager – Human Resources, senior NHC staffers, and NHC media.

For Bugave Gabina, who clocked 32 years with the NHC: “I’ve never seen such a major renovation on our properties like this before. It’s a very good sign, a very positive approach by NHC under the new management of Henry Mokono” and the results-driven portfolio Minister, Justin Tkatchenko.

Whilst Raepom thanked the tenants for cooperating with the NHC officers by vacating the property to allow maintenance work to begin smoothly, adding “we’re looking forward to seeing the new flats in five months times…” a new environment that is befitting and conducive to human in-habitation.

For the tenants, it was unbelievable for an organisation such as the NHC that is riddened with corruption, abuse and mismanagement to put down such an amount of money for renovation and refurbishment works – NHC hasn’t been able to do such in years.