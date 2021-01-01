North Bougainville MP Responds

Member for North Bougainville, William Nakin has stepped in to assist the Autonomous Bougainville Government and its Disaster Office with emergency relief supplies for the Atolls affected by king tides.

A sum of 300 thousand kina has been allocated for this emergency exercise.The funding will assist the emergency team to assess the scale of destruction and situation on the atolls.







Forty-four tonnes of rice and other food items were also distributed to the affected communities.Disaster Emergency team consisting Health department, DPI team IOM and ICRC will travel together with the team.

The ship will be on the Atolls for six days.The North Bougainville MP also appealed to the general public in Buka to kindly donate garden foods for the affected islanders.

King tides struck the islands, atolls and lowland areas of Bougainville on the 6th and 7th of December.