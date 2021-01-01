Travel To Queensland

From 1st November fully vaccinated passengers have been able to fly into Sydney and travel to NSW, Victoria and ACT but presently have to home quarantine for three days. You can transit domestically to your home location after landing in Sydney, by car or air, before entering into the three days of home quarantine . From 15th December, this will also apply for those travelling to Tasmania.

From Monday 13th December, international arrivals into Queensland can home quarantine for 14 days, in lieu of hotel quarantine. Presently this is based on;

That you are fully vaccinated

This being your “normal” registered place of residence (so Air BNB etc doesn’t work)

There is no requirement to enter via a common area or use a common area ( so normally this has to be a free standing house/townhouse, and an apartment unlikely to be acceptable)

All persons residing in the home also need to quarantine for the full 14 days (so if an arrival is moving into their home, their husband/wife/children living there also need to remain in home quarantine for the 14 day period)

You can catch one onwards domestic flight to your final destination from Brisbane Airport, prior to entering home quarantine.

All passengers arriving into Queensland must complete the Queensland International Arrivals Registration online, prior to travel. The form is at https://www.qld.gov.au/internationalarrivalstoqld/registration

Once Queensland hits 90% of the population fully vaccinated , all international arrival restrictions will cease. Queensland Health are presently predicting this to occur in early January.

At present inbound passengers into Cairns remain banned until the end of 2021 but Air Niugini operates a weekly Saturday flight (principally for freight) for passengers wishing to travel Cairns to Port Moresby, and has scheduled a second weekly flight from 15th December. Frequency will be increased subject to demand

All passengers departing internationally will still need to complete a negative PCR test at Port Moresby airport at time of check-in. Access to testing closes two hours prior to scheduled departure. Wearing of face masks in the terminals and on board the aircraft is mandatory, hand sanitizers are provided for your protection, and social distancing is followed wherever practical in order to ensure your international travel remains as safe as possible.