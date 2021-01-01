26.7 C
December 12, 2021

Highlands News Papua New Guinea

Airport Safety Workshop

by Theckla Gunga144

A workshop on aviation safety conducted by the National Airports Cooperation highlighted aviation emergency processes for aviation partners in Western Highlands.

The annual safety conference saw participation from commercial airlines, Helifix, Hevilift, Fire Service, the Provincial Government, Hospital and Police.

It involved discussions on emergency support services within the airport to safeguard passenger’s lives and properties.

The conference covered emergency responses to crash landing within or away from the airport, Bomb Warning, Abnormal Landing and Terminal Evacuation Plan.

This workshop is considered important because it reminds the different safety and rescue teams about their roles during emergency.

