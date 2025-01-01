NIPA CONDOLENCES TO LATE SIR JULIUS’S FAMILY

By Rebecca Marigu in Kavieng

New Ireland Provincial Administrator Richard Andia on behalf of the Provincial Administration has extended his condolences to the family of the late Rt. Grand Chief Sir Julius Chan, relatives, friends, clan and people of Sururunga, Namatanai and New Ireland during this time of profound loss.

“As we mourn Sir Julius’s departure to the after world, we find comfort in celebrating the life of a martyr, whose imprints of authenticity radiate beyond the passage of time. “Andia said.

He said that though Sir Julius has gone, his life will continue to inspire us.

“We all must transpire to reach beyond and align ourselves to achieve greatness in the footstep of the last man standing.” Andia said.

He emphasized that his story transcends death itself, as it is told in every home across the nation. Those who are alive today will remember the next couple of days for the rest of our lives and will live to tell it to our children and our children’s children.

“Rest easy, Sir Julius, a true legend indeed,” Andia said.