PORGERA EMERGENCY PEACE AGREEMENT

By Lorraine Jimal

After suffering tragic losses and properties destroyed, due to the ongoing illegal mining conflict since 2024 in Porgera Mine, the clans have signed an emergency peace agreement to end the conflicts.

After numerous behind the scenes negotiations and hard work, the conflicting parties have finally agreed to lay down arms, and end the fighting to restore services in Porgera, Enga Province.

President of Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nickson Pakea said, the peace agreement among these clans was conducted in an orderly manner recently.

“It is very difficult to get this clans to come together, but I thank Porgera State of Emergency controller for bringing the clans of Pianda, Sakare Mamai, Eno, Aiyala and Nomali to sign the peace agreement,” Pakea said.

Porgera State of Emergency Controller Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Tondop, reminded the leaders to honor their commitments, provide leadership and educate their clan members about the signed agreement.

This is to ensure they observe the agreement as police will arrest the leaders first if the agreement is breached in any way.

Tondop said the peace agreement was a huge success and new era for the people of Porgera, the government, and businesses providing peace and stability for growth in all sectors.

“As SOE Controller, I wish to publicly thank and acknowledge the individuals and groups who worked tirelessly behind the scenes supporting me to deliver a successful outcome as planned.

Meanwhile Porgera Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nickson Pakea has called on the public servants who left the district during the troubled fight to return to Porgera and provide services to the people.

“You are paid for the services you provide to Porgera people and you must return to continue the services,” Pakea said.

He urged them to do their tasks diligently perform their duties to serve the people of Porgera.