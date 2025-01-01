Awareness Business Business PNG Education Finance News Papua New Guinea Programs Southern Tech

NSLS STAFF UNDERGO REFRESHER TRAINING ON CREDIT GUARANTEE

by Lorraine Jimal0199

Seven lending officers from Nambawan Savings & Loans Society (NSLS) participated in a refresher training on Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) products and services recently.

The training aimed to reinforce their understanding of the credit guarantee facility in order to better meet their Small and Medium Enterprises members through their product offerings.

This refresher session highlights CGC’s ongoing dedication to its partner financial institutions, aiming to serve the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and improving access to financing for these Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Related posts

POMGEN Emergency records less patients this Christmas

EMTV Online

Fortuna Online Sets New Trend For Retail in PNG

EMTV Online

NEC APPOINTED NEW PNG PORTS BOARD MEMBERS

Thomas Huliambari
error: Content is protected !!