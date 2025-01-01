NSLS STAFF UNDERGO REFRESHER TRAINING ON CREDIT GUARANTEE

Seven lending officers from Nambawan Savings & Loans Society (NSLS) participated in a refresher training on Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) products and services recently.

The training aimed to reinforce their understanding of the credit guarantee facility in order to better meet their Small and Medium Enterprises members through their product offerings.

This refresher session highlights CGC’s ongoing dedication to its partner financial institutions, aiming to serve the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and improving access to financing for these Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).