NININGI COMMENDS LAND COMMISSION

Justice and Attorney General Minister Pila Niningi has commended the Land Commission of Papua New Guinea for its ongoing research on colonial land acquisitions in Berlin, Germany.

The Land Commission team, led by Chief Commissioner Mr. Molean Kilepak has made a remarkable progress, analyzing over 25,000 slides from various microfilm files related to German New Guinea. Their work involves critical examination of Imperial Court Proceedings and administrative correspondence, providing invaluable insights into our colonial history.

This research is a crucial step in addressing the historical injustices related to land ownership and will guide future policies to protect the rights of our citizens.

Minister Niningi stated, “This initiative is an important step toward reconciling our colonial past. By thoroughly examining the historical records, we can better advocate for the rights of our citizens and inform our policies to support rightful land ownership.”

The Minister highlighted the significance of upcoming diplomatic meetings the Land Commission team will have in Berlin, including a scheduled discussion with Katya Keul, Minister of State Assisting the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. These meetings will provide a platform to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential support for the Land Commission’s work.

Furthermore, Minister Niningi highlighted the potential for expanding research opportunities at additional archives, such as the Geheimes Staatsarchiv, the Political Archive of the Foreign Ministry and the Church Archives which will enrich the understanding of this complex history.

“Our goal is to compile comprehensive data that can inform our legislative reforms and empower our communities,” he added.