CASINO SATELLITE DANGEROUS FOR PNG

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel is concerned about the government’s backing of a new satellite casino in Port Moresby.

Governor Muthuvel expressed his concerns recently saying the that this project is dangerous for the country.

“I am troubled by the government’s backing of a new satellite casino in Port Moresby. Prime Minister Marape, who often declares our nation as Christian, was seen launching this project with foreign business owners. It’s a blatant contradiction to his so-called values and it’s dangerous for our country.” Governor said.

“The casino is poised to become a profit machine for foreign interests, while our people will lose their hard-earned money in an already difficult economy. Worse yet, the casino won’t pay a single kina in taxes.” Muthuvel explained.

“If this developer and the government are serious about real development, they should start by building infrastructure that contributes to the public good, a hotel, a convention center, anything that creates real jobs and boosts tourism. Instead, they choose to build a casino that will only breed addiction and further entrench corruption.” He said.

“It’s time for us, as a nation, to demand better. We don’t need quick-fix schemes disguised as ‘development’. We need projects that build a future we can be proud of, that protect our people rather than exploit them. If the government truly cares about the well-being of its citizens, it’s time to rethink this casino and focus on the development that will benefit all Papua New Guineans and not just the rich and powerful.” Governor said.